Alleged Mistreatment: Why 309 Profs Left Public Varsities In Last 9 Months, By ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday alleged that the Federal Government’s mistreatment of its members has forced 309 public university professors to seek better opportunities in foreign countries in the last nine months. The union therefore called for urgent intervention to stem the brain drain and rescue Nigeria’s public universities from imminent collapse.

ASUU Zonal Chairman for Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Katsina States, Prof Abubakar Sabo, stated last weekend during a town hall meeting organized by the ASUU Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto branch at the institution’s City Campus.

He said the figure represents a growing “intellectual hemorrhage” that threatens the survival of public universities, as many scholars are relocating to the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Cameroon, and other countries.

Sabo said: “From the last action we had until now, we lost about 309 professors — some to private universities in Nigeria, others to the UK, Saudi Arabia, Cameroon, and beyond. “Our intellectual capital is being drained because the conditions of service no longer make it possible for many to stay and teach.”

The chairman confirmed that ASUU will begin a two-week warning strike, starting today if the Federal Government continues to ignore the union’s demands on funding, earned allowances, and improved working conditions. He said: “We have been patient long enough.

Our duty is to salvage public universities “If the government continues to ignore us, we will not fold our arms while the system collapses.” Sabo accused the Federal Government of frustrating negotiations, saying despite the submission of the Yayale Ahmed Committee report in January 2025, no tangible action has been taken.

The union chief said: “When we gave a two-week ultimatum, the government only began making calls — then invited other tertiary unions like those of polytechnics and colleges of education to complicate the process.”