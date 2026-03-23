Alleged Missing N210trn: SERAP Urges Senate To Publish Names Of Implicated Officials

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Senate to publish the identities of officials implicated in the alleged N210 trillion discrepancies in the accounts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) or face legal action.

In a letter to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the weekend, the organisation asked him to compel the parliament’s Public Accounts Committee to publish the names and designations of all officials implicated in the deal, “regardless of their social or political status”.

SERAP demanded the details of the ongoing investigation, including audit reports, financial records, and official communications relied upon by the committee, as well as the timelines for when any implicated officials should appear and for the conclusion of the investigation.

The group also asked Akpabio to direct the committee to publish the complete records of the proceedings, including minutes, submissions, and evidence presented, “to ensure transparency and enable Nigerians to independently scrutinise the evidence and process”.

SERAP said: “The allegations that N200 trillion is missing or unaccounted for, whether fully accurate or partly overstated, can only be taken seriously by Nigerians if the Senate is fully transparent in its ongoing investigation regarding the credibility, plausibility, and accuracy of the claims.

“Transparency regarding the ongoing investigation would prevent any perception of a cover-up or political compromise, and ensure that the facts are clearly established.” It issued the Senate a seven-day ultimatum to act on its recommendations, warning that it would pursue legal action if the demands are not met.