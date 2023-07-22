Alleged Misconduct: PSC Approves Dismissal Of 2 DSPs, 1 ASP

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday approves the dismissal of two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and one As- Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), over alleged misconduct.

This was as the Commission endorsed the reduction in ranks of five senior officers over similar offences. A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the development was a fallout of the Commission’s 21st Plenary Meeting, which came to an end on Thursday.

“The dismissed Police Officers were two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and one Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). ‘’One Chief Superintendent of Police, (CSP) one Superintendent (SP), one Deputy Superintendent (DSP) and two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) were reduced in ranks for misconduct.

“Fourteen Officers got the punishment of severe reprimand, six, reprimand and seven others, letters of warning. The Commission also reinstated six dismissed Officers who got favourable court judgements or a review of their cases.”