Alleged Misconduct: Police Commission Punishes 37 Senior Officers

Share

…2 AIGs get reprimand, warning letter

…considers 109 pending disciplinary cases

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of 18 senior officers, and a reduction in ranks of 19 others, after considering a total of 109 disciplinary cases bordering on alleged misconduct.

The Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, who made this disclosure in a statement issued on Friday, said the dismissal hammer fell on one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), one Chief Superintendent (CSP), two Superintendents (SPs), two Deputy Superintendents and 13 Assistant Superintendents (ASPs)

One Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents and thirteen Assistant Superintendents.

While an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police was reprimanded for allegedly refusing to carry out lawful instructions, another received a letter of warning for negligence.

“The Police Service Commission rose from the last segment of its first Plenary Meeting in Abuja, with far-reaching decisions on one hundred and nine (110) Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM), and twenty-three (23) Appeals and petition cases with thirteen (13) court judgements seeking for compliance.

“The Commission had earlier considered and approved recommendations on several promotion matters which had since been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.

“The Plenary Meeting was chaired by Commission Chairman DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, mni and had DIG Taiwo Lakanu rtd, fdc, Honourable Commissioner and Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani also present.

“Several other Officers found culpable received different punishments including, severe Reprimand, Reprimand and letter of warning.

“Most of the Officers dismissed are also to be prosecuted by the Legal Unit of the Nigeria Police Force. Three pending Disciplinary matters were stepped down with a request for further information from the Inspector General of Police.

“The Commission also considered 23 Appeals and petitions and nine legal matters/court judgements”, Ani stated.

He added thus: “The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Argungu said the Commission will henceforth consider Police Disciplinary matters with dispatch so as to free Police Officers who are not found wanting to continue with their career progression and those found culpable to serve their punishments.

“He warned that the Commission will not spare Police Officers who indulge in civil matters like land disputes, marital issues and rent-related disputes.

“DIG Argungu said the courts should be allowed to do their duties while the Police should pay more attention to criminal matters and threats to life”.

Share

Please follow and like us: