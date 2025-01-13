Alleged Misconduct: Police Commission Dismisses 2 ASPs, Punishes 27 Others

Share

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal and subsequent prosecution of two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) over alleged dishonesty, corruption, sabotage and other sundry acts of misconduct.

The Commission also approved the reduction in the ranks of two Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents, one Deputy Superintendent to Assistant Superintendent, and three Assistant Superintendents to the rank of Inspector.

Ten other police officers were handed the punishment of “severe reprimand”, having been found guilty of alleged unauthorised disclosure of official secrets, dishonesty, sabotage and conduct unbecoming of senior police officers.

A statement signed on Monday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said the decisions were high points of the concluding stages of the Commission’s 2nd plenary meeting which was held at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

“Another nine senior officers were given punishment of Reprimand while a Deputy Commissioner of Police was found not guilty and exonerated. A letter of warning was served on an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“The Commission had earlier treated recommendations on Police Promotions and promoted several senior Police Officers.

“These include eleven Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police; 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners; 21 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners; 57 Chief Superintendents to Assistant Commissioners and 1348 Superintendents to Chief Superintendents.

“Others were 876 Deputy Superintendents promoted to Superintendents which also included the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO for Enugu State Command, Daniel Ndukwe.

“Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, mni, says the Commission will ensure that Nigeria’s Police Officers must be disciplined to effectively carry out their constitutional responsibility of enforcing the law and protecting lives and property.

“DIG Argungu noted that the Commission will accord Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM) the required attention so that no Police Officer is unduly stagnated”, Ani noted.

The decisions, he added, have since been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.

