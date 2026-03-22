The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Moshood Jimoh, has declared that the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit, popularly known as the Lagos Task Force, could be dissolved if cases of misconduct and rights violations continue.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ikeja, the Police Commissioner said the command would no longer tolerate unprofessional behaviour among officers attached to the unit, particularly in light of growing allegations of extortion and abuse.

The Police boss, however, stressed that the police would not protect any officer found guilty of wrongdoing.

CP Jimoh said recent complaints from residents, including accusations of extortion and involvement in civil disputes, had raised serious concerns about the conduct of some task force operatives.

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“We are not going to defend any police officers who embark on any wrongdoing. We won’t.”

The concerns were heightened by a viral video showing officers allegedly arresting lawyers in connection with a land dispute.

Responding to the incident, the commissioner noted that disciplinary measures had already been taken in previous cases and warned that further action would follow if necessary.

“If I can charge five police officers to court for the case in Owode Onirin, then who will I not discipline if there is wrongdoing?” he said.

He added that any officer accused of misconduct would be thoroughly investigated and encouraged members of the public to provide credible evidence to support complaints.

Jimoh said the command had issued a firm warning to the task force, making it clear that continued violations could lead to drastic consequences.

“We have read the riot act to them… that if I have a complaint of any wrongdoing again, and it is verifiable and investigated, I will not hesitate to dissolve the entire task force and bring in a new set of officers to join them,” he said.

The commissioner disclosed that reforms were already in progress, including the deployment of newly vetted officers to the unit.

“As we speak, we have been posting new officers to the task force after thorough background checks, training, and reorientation,” he added.

He also revealed plans to partner with civil society organisations and human rights groups to strengthen accountability and improve professionalism within the unit.

“We are going to engage human rights organisations and CSOs so that we can broaden their minds on human rights,” Jimoh stated.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Task Force denied allegations that its operatives towed a vehicle in Ijesha and demanded ₦250,000 for its release, describing the claim as false.

The agency’s spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, said the vehicle was not in the custody of the task force and insisted that the report was intended to discredit the agency.

He maintained that the unit would continue to enforce traffic and environmental laws while urging residents to channel complaints through official platforms.

Jimoh reiterated that the police command remains open to feedback from the public as part of efforts to address lapses and improve service delivery across the state.