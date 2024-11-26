Alleged Misconduct: FUOYE Dismisses Allegations Against Ex-VC

Share

…says enemies at war with University’s peaceful terrain

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has declared that the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun are unfounded.

The University added that sponsors of the damaging report are hurting because the University is achieving growth, progress and development.

The University stated this in a statement on Tuesday made available to newsmen by Dr. Wole Balogun who is the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina.

The statement titled: “RE: GOVERNMENT PANEL REPORT INDICTING EX-VC FUOYE-A BUNDLE OF MISREPRESENTATIONS AND TISSUES OF LIES”, faulted the claims contained in the damaging publication against the former VC and described it as baseless, unfounded and false.

The statement reads in part: “Recently, social media and some news outlets were inundated with reports alleging various acts of misconduct during the tenure of the former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye- Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun.

“These reports claimed to draw from findings of a purported Federal Government panel of investigation set up on FUOYE.

“However, it is imperative to categorically state that no such Federal Government panel has been convened to investigate FUOYE in recent times.

” Consequently, the allegations are baseless and clearly a product of malicious intent by detractors. The assertion that a Federal Government panel investigated FUOYE recently is entirely fabricated.

” This glaring falsehood forms the foundation of a narrative designed to mislead the public and to tarnish the university’s reputation. In the absence of any panel of investigation, there can be no discoveries of misconduct or irregularities, as alleged by those perpetuating this campaign of calumny. The panel only existed in the wide imagination of the jaundiced reporters. “

Balogun said further that the allegations raised in the report are meant to undermine the success the University has achieved , added that: “These baseless accusations appear to be part of an orchestrated effort to undermine FUOYE, an institution that has consistently demonstrated excellence in academics, infrastructure, and governance.

“The university’s remarkable achievements and growth have evidently unsettled detractors who seek to distract from its successes through fabricated narratives”, the statement said.

