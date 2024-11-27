Alleged Misconduct: Ebonyi Gov Suspends 2 Commissioners, Others

Share

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has ordered the indefinite suspension of the Commissioner for Housing/Urban Development Mr Ori, and his counterpart at the Ministry of Health, Dr Moses Ekuma, over alleged misconduct.

Commissioner for Information/Orientation Mr Jude Chikadibia Okpor, made the disclosure on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the Executive Council meeting.

Okpor named other suspended officials of government to include the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Executive Secretary, State Insurance Agency Dr Divine Igwe.

According to him, “Following cases of gross misconduct and dereliction of duties by some government officials and matters related thereto, the Chairman of Council directed the indefinite suspension of the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development and three (3) months suspension of the Honourable Commissioner for Health respectively.

“Also to proceed on a three-month suspension is the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Executive Secretaries of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and that of the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency”.

The commissioner added that in view of the development, the Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor on Primary Health was directed to take charge of the ministry in the absence of the suspended commissioner.

