Alleged Misconduct: Activist Accuses CBB Of Covering Up Petition Against Soludo, Appointees

Share

An activist based in Anambra State Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwohas accused the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) of trying to cover up his petition against Governor Charles Soludo and three of his appointees for alleged misconduct.

Okonkwo in his petition to the agency on April 14 accused Soludo and his aides of receiving a donation of N30 million from 60 support groups, backing him for the November 8 governorship election.

Following the delayed commencement of investigation into the petition, Okonkwo in a statement yesterday threatened to go to court if the commission failed to act on his petition within two weeks.

He said: “I have fears that there is a plan by the CCB to cover up this petition. I am by this statement, giving the Chairman of the CCB two weeks to act on my petition.”

Share