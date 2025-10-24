Alleged Misconduct: 10 Immigration Officers Dismissed, 20 Others Sanctioned

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the dismissal of eight officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), over offences bordering on alleged misconduct.

Eight other officers are to serve various forms of punishment, including compulsory retirement, demotion, and written warnings for acts of professional misconduct.

The Service Public Relations Officer, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, who conveyed this in a statement on Friday, added that two other junior personnel were sacked “for criminal conspiracy involving stealing and illegal possession of firearms and proven allegation of kidnapping following completion of internal disciplinary proceedings on 14th April and 4th September 2025”.

He restated the Service’s commitment to upholding professionalism across all cadres, assuring the public of zero tolerance for indiscipline and other unethical tendencies.

His words: “The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has concluded review of the recommendations of the Board Disciplinary and General Purposes Committee (BDGPC), which sat on 11 July 2025.

“The review involved thirty-one (31) disciplinary cases involving officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

“Consequently, the Board has approved a series of disciplinary actions in line with its avowed commitment to upholding the highest standards of discipline and integrity within the Services it superintends and the Service wishes to notify the public as follows:

“Eight (8) officers were dismissed from the Service for serious misconduct and violation of Service Regulations. “In addition, five officers were compulsorily retired for offences bordering on misconduct.

“While eight officers were demoted by one rank. Furthermore, five (5) officers were issued with written warning letters for misconduct”.

“In the same vein, the public is further invited to note that the Service has dismissed two junior personnel, Aliyu Usman (AII) and Chukwu Nancy Ngozi (CIA), for criminal conspiracy involving stealing and illegal possession of firearms and proven allegation of kidnapping following completion of internal disciplinary proceedings on 14th April and 4th September 2025”, the statement added.

In a related development, the Board rejected a dismissal appeal for lack of merit after a careful review.

Nonetheless, an officer is to be reinstated following a successful appeal, while the Board exonerated two officers against charges preferred against them.

“Under the supervision of the Chairman of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) and Hon. Minister of Interior Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, Nigeria Immigration Service ably led by its Comptroller-General, KN Nandap, pcc, mmis, fsmn, reiterates its commitment to maintaining the highest ethical and professional standards across all cadres and wishes to assure the general public that the disciplinary actions will be carried out without fear or favour and in strict compliance with extant rules and regulations”, it concluded.