Alleged Marginalisation: Edo South Group Tackles N’Delta Minister

Members of Talakawa Parliament, a human right group, yesterday joined forces with the Benin National Congress (BNC) to condemn, what it tagged marginalisation of the Edo South Senatorial District in project distribution by the Ministry of Niger Delta Development Affairs, headed by Alhaji Abubakar Momoh. The human right group also berated the Benin Unity Forum (BUF) for antagonising the Benin National Congress (BNC) over their submission to the National Assembly on the alleged marginalisation.

Talakawa Parliament in a press statement signed by the Acting Secretary, Comrade Osas Agbonamwanre, and made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo State. In the statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph, he said members of the Talakawa Parlia- ment have adopted both oral and written submissions of the Benin National Congress (BNC) which condemned the action of the Minister, who was alleged to have sited five projects of the ministry in Edo North, without recourse to the real oil producing communities in Edo State.

“The members cum leaders of Talakawa’s Parliament wish to adopt both the oral and written submission of the Benin National Congress (BNC) under the able leadership of Comrade Aiyamekhue Edokpolo and Mr. Maxwell Uwagboe , President and Secretary respectively on the reckless aban- donment and marginalisation of Edo South by the Minister of Niger Delta Development Affairs, when he blatantly influenced five major capital projects which are to be sited in Edo North, primarily the village he hails and elsewhere in the non-oil producing areas of Edo North.

“It is very sad that Ikpoba Okha, Orhionmwon and Ovia North North East Local Government areas that have huge deposits of oil and natural gas are still crying for development in the midst of billions of naira accruable to the ministry. “It must be noted that one of the core mandates of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is to train and educate the youths of the oil rich region to curb hostilities and militancy, while developing key infrastructure to promote economic and manpower diversification and productivity.