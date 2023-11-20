Alleged Maltreatment: Osun Judiciary Workers Protest Against CJ, Lock High Court Gate

The entrance to the Osun State High Court in Osogbo has been locked by the members of the Judiciary Staff Union (JUSUN) in Osun State in protest against the Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, and the management on the activities of the judiciary in the state.

The protesting workers led by Mr Oluwagbemiga Eludire, on Monday, prevented movement in and out of the premises.

It would be recalled that Justice Adepele-Ojo was on Thursday, November 16, asked to step aside by the state House of Assembly pending investigations on allegations of corruption, gross misconduct, and abuse of office.

However, the Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke on Sunday denied the removal of the embattled Chief Judge and appointment of an acting Chief Judge, saying he only forwarded the recommendation of the House of Assembly to the National Judicial Council.

New Telegraph reports that the JUSUN, Osun state chapter, on Monday picketed the office of the State Chief Justice in solidarity with some of their members whom they alleged have suffered various forms of persecution under the embattled Chief Judge.

Armed with placards with inscriptions such as “Judiciary staff deserves better treatment”, “We are tired of oppression and stagnation”, “Unlawful suspension of Judiciary staff without recourse to Judicial Service Commission is barbaric” and “Unlawful Dismissal of judiciary staff against the public service rules” among others, the workers accused Adepele-Ojo of refusal to pay wardrobe allowances of workers and other emoluments in the last three years.

The Chairman, Osun JUSUN, Oluwagbemiga Eludire, while speaking with journalists on Monday at the premises of the Osun State High Court which houses the office of the Chief Judge, added that their agitations were quite separate from the actions of the state government.

Eludire said their action was because “We demanded from Justice Ojo why our wardrobe allowance from 2021 till date has not been released despite funding by the state government.

“We want to know why the government directive on promotion and advancement made available by the Osun government was not used for the purpose approved for.

“We want to know why notable JUSUN members were unlawfully suspended without proper investigation against public service rules.

“We will not back down until appropriate action is taken on the matter.”