Alleged Libel: Farotimi Remanded In Ekiti Correctional Centre

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday ordered the remand of a Human Rights Lawyer, Mr Dele Farotimi in Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre.

Farotimi was accused based on sixteen count charges, which included that:

The suspect in his book titled ” Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System” had alleged a legal Icon, are Afe Babalola compromised the Supreme Court to obtain a fraudulent judgement in favour of his, (Babalola) clients.

Farotimi was also said to have included in the book that Afe Babalola knew that he,( Babalola) could influence the Supreme Court to obtain a desired judgement.

The suspect however pleaded not guilty to all the sixteen charges. The offence was said to have contradicted and punishable under section 373 and section 375 of criminal law.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Samson Osubu, prayed the court to remand the accused person in the prison custody pending the conclusion of the investigation.

He argued that “since the published book is still in circulation and that the judges that were alleged to have compromised by Aare Afe Babalola were yet to be contacted on the matter.”

He urged the court “to remand the accused person, saying that this will give him more opportunity to arrange his facts and witnesses.”

Counsel to the defendant, Temidayo Akeredolu, prayed the court to grant bail to his Client, and quoted several portions from the Nigeria law report ” that defamation offence is always a bailable one.”

He added that” the defendant is a presumed innocent and senior lawyer who has been practising since 2019″

He thereafter pleaded for bail on a liberal form with self-recognition, promising that if granted the opportunity, he would not jump bail.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Adeosun, denied the bail application and advised counsel to the defendants to file a bail application.

The case was later adjourned to Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

