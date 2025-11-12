Addressing the press after the confrontation, the minister said he would not succumb to blackmail.

He recounted that the military intervened during the enforcement of FCT directives, which prompted the confrontation.

“When they came here, I was informed that the military came to chase them away, and I thought they were acting illegally.

“So today, while I was in the office, they came to implement the directive that was given to them by myself. I was told that the military had taken over the place, and I had to come by myself. It is really unfortunate.

“I do not understand how somebody who attained that position sees that he has a problem and cannot approach my office to say, ‘look, this is what is going on,’ but simply because he is a military man, he could use that to intimidate Nigerians. I am not one who will succumb to blackmail or intimidation,” Wike said.