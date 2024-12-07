Share

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has called for justice for civilian victims who were reportedly killed by men of the Nigerian Army in the Abisari community, Borno State.

A member of the NHRC Governing Council, Kemi Okonyedo, made this call on Friday following the report of the investigative panel on human rights violations in counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast that was presented to the Nigerian army.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Nigerian military was vindicated of forced systemic abortions administered on women, but indicted of intentionally killing civilians in the Abasari community.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the report, Okonyedo said those affected should be compensated.

She said, “The killing of civilians in Abisari remains a grave violation that demands justice, accountability and immediate action.

“These are not abstract issues, they are real. Lives affected are real, families impacted exist, and communities impacted are still suffering and must be acknowledged and addressed.

“The recommendations of the panel provide a roadmap for addressing these violations, holding perpetrators accountable and ensuring that similar violations do not occur in the future.

“Among the panel’s key recommendations is compensation for the victims of the Abisari killings with the Federal Government ensuring that the families and communities affected are provided adequate reparations,” she added.

Share

Please follow and like us: