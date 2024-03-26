Alleged Killing Of Lover: Court Sentences Chinese Nat’l To Death By Hanging

Kano State High Court has sentenced Chinese national, Frank Geng Quarong to death by hanging for killing his suitor, Ummulkhulsum Sani Buhari

The Court presided over by Justice Sunusi Ado Maaji on Tuesday rejected all the six witnesses and evidence provided by the accused person.

Reading his Judgement, the Presiding Judge, said the Prosecution Counsels led by the State Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi, have proved beyond reasonable doubts the case.

He sentenced the accused Person, Frank Geng Quarong to death by Hanging, but they have the stipulated time to appeal the case if they are convinced with Judgement.

Details later…