Alleged Killing Of Fulani: Ododo Convenes Emergency Security Meeting

…Says perpetrators will be dealt with

In a bid to restore peace and security in Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has convened an emergency security meeting in Lokoja to address the indigenes of Isanlu and the Fulani settlers after the latter alleged that one of them was killed by indigenes of the community.

The Governor summoned the emergency security meeting to listen to both sides in order to take actions that will guarantee peace and security. This is to forestall reprisal attacks that could put the community under threat.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, the meeting was successful as both parties subscribed to the Governor’s position that they should embrace peace.

Fanwo said the Governor had to cut short his brief journey to Abuja, where he was to receive an award, to return to the State to stem the “rising security temperatures in Isanlu”.

He said, “The Governor had a robust meeting with the people of Isanlu and the Fulanis yesterday in Government House, Lokoja where he listened to their grievances and addressed them accordingly.

“He frowned at a situation where people would take laws into their hands by killing fellow humans, saying such is not acceptable and that perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law.

“He has directed that some traditional rulers in the affected areas be properly interrogated in order to get to the root of the matter. He has also directed that a particular traditional ruler be suspended due to his role in the saga.”

Fanwo added that the Governor urged the leaders of the Isanlu community to warn their subjects to desist from actions that constitute insecurity in Yagba East and the entire Yagba Federal Constituency, urging them to fish out the criminal elements among them as his administration will go after every criminal in the state, regardless of tribe.

“The Governor, without mincing words, also challenged the leadership of the Isanlu community and its environs in Yagba East to sensitize their people on the need to stop constituting security threats in the area by taking the laws into their hands.

“He particularly told them to stop harbouring criminals and to ensure that criminal elements among them are reported and handed over to law enforcement agencies in order to curb insecurity in the area,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, Governor Ododo promised to protect everyone living in the state but stressed that no criminal would be spared.

The Governor commended the Fulanis in the area for resisting the temptation of launching a reprisal attack over the unfortunate incident, thanking them for demonstrating maturity, understanding and commitment to peace and security.

He also expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Fulani community in the State for supporting the security initiatives of the administration, saying their efforts at maintaining peace and security are well documented and appreciated.

The emergency security meeting was attended by top government officials, security agencies, community leaders and representatives of the Fulanis in the area.

The Chairman of the Local Government Area, Hon. Dare Joshua, thanked the Governor for his swift action in averting a major security breakdown in the Local Government Area.

