Alleged Kidnapping: Police Decry Jungle Justice On Woman In Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command has condemned the mob action that led to the death of a woman in Ilorin, after she was wrongly suspected of being a kidnapper.

According to a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the victim, believed to be a destitute, was sighted wandering around a community when misinformed residents mistook her for a kidnapper. An angry mob reportedly descended on her, inflicting severe injuries.

“Upon swift mobilization, Police patrol teams raced to the scene, rescued the victim, and rushed her to the General Hospital, Ilorin, for urgent medical attention. Regrettably, the attending doctor confirmed her dead as a result of the injuries sustained. Her remains have been deposited at the hospital mortuary, while discreet investigation has commenced,” Ejire-Adeyemi said.

She stressed that the Command strongly condemns the act of jungle justice, describing it as a practice that undermines the rule of law and endangers innocent lives.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, psc, mnips, urges members of the public to remain calm, law-abiding, and to always report suspicious persons or movements to the nearest Police formation. He appeals to the good people of Kwara to partner with the Police in upholding law, order, and justice while rejecting all forms of mob violence,” the statement added.