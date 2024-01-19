Alleged Kidnapping: Evans’ Re-Arraignment Stalled Over Absence of Co-defendants

The much-expected re-arraignment of suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a. Evans, before the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, over a kidnap offence, was, yesterday, frustrated owing to the absence of two other co-defendants.

The suspected kidnap merchant alongside three others namely Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong, were brought before the court presided over by Justice Adenike Coker, but their arraignment failed to hold. While Evans and Emeka, who are 1st and 2nd defendants, were present in court, Arinze and Upong, who are 3rd and 4th defendants, were absent.

When Justice Coker queried as to the whereabouts of the other suspected accomplice, the counsel for the Lagos State Government (LASG), Ms Titi Adeegbe, could not provide any useful information on why they failed to appear before the court. Adeegbe specifically hinted to the judge that the 3rd and 4th defendants were absent and that she had no information as to their current status.

On her part, the counsel for Evans, Ms Mary Dibiaeze, reminded Justice Coker that the 3rd defendant had died, while the fourth defendant was discharged from the case. For the counsel for the 2nd defendant, Mr Nelson Onyejaka, he told the court that they had not been served proof of evidence by the prosecution. At this point, Justice Coker directed the prosecution to tidy up its house and ensure that the counsels were properly served.