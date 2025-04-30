Alleged Kidnap Of King Sunny Ade Not True —Ogundipe

Share

The Sunny Ade Organisation has debunked claims by one Damilola Esther Adeniyi-Adegeye, that the ace Juju Musician, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, had been kidnapped and whisked away to an unknown destination.

Responding through Mr. Charles Ogundipe, Group Managing Director of the King Sunny Ade Group, the organization said the claim is false, “It’s not true.

Sunny Ade is safe.” Ogundipe, who has worked with the veteran musician for over 20 years, said people made many phone calls on Monday after Damilola, one of the entertainer’s daughters raised the alarm that her Dad had gone missing.

Ogundipe said: “That’s nowhere near the truth. We are in touch with Sunny Ade and he is very safe, going about his business and his schedules as usual.

“KSA is very safe, fit and has not been under any pressure or abduction in his entire life. And may he never suffer such a fate in Jesus mighty name. Amen!”

Shedding light on the 78-yearold’s recent itinerary, Ogundipe said Sunny Ade played two Saturdays ago in Ijebu Ososa area of Ogun State. Last Saturday, April 26, the Juju king took the stand to play a gig somewhere in Lekki area of Lagos State, he explained.

However, Ogundipe would not give details of the Ondo-born musician’s whereabouts to prevent an influx of well-wishers who might want to personally verify his safety.

