May 27, 2023
Alleged Involuntary Manslaughter: Court Admits Vio’s Road Inspection Report Against BRT Driver

Two witnesses were yesterday brought before the High Court of Lagos State, against the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Oluwaseun Osibanjo, who allegedly caused grievous harm to Lagos State government workers and involuntary manslaughter by running into a moving train at the PWD area of Lagos State.

The witnesses were brought by the state government through its counsel, Babajide Martins. Specifically, the prosecutor presented one of the survivors of the accident, Mr Rotimi Ogundeji and a Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO), Mr Ahmed Baruwa to testify against the defendant.

Ogundeji, a 38-year-old civil servant with the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, told the court, presided over by Justice Oyindamola Ogala that the bus came from Ikotun on March 9, and he joined it at Isolo. In admitting the Lagos State VIO road inspection report as evidence, Justice Ogala adjourned until June 16 for ruling on the defendant’s bail application and continuation of trial.

