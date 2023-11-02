Alleged Internet Fraud: Efcc Confirms Arrest Of 69 Suspects In Raid Of Oau Students’ Hostels

…Recovers 190 Phones, 40 Laptops, Exotic Cars

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of 69 suspected internet fraudsters at the Oduduwa Estate in Ile-Ife, Osun State. In a statement, yesterday, by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency said the operation followed actionable intelligence on the suspects’ alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

It had earlier been reported that no fewer than 72 students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, were reportedly arrested by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in a midnight raid on hostels outside the campus. New Telegraph learnt yesterday morning that the EFCC officials, around 2 a.m., stormed the Fine Touch and Superb hostels in Oduduwa Estate, Ile-Ife, broke into rooms, and arrested students.

The EFCC in its statement claimed that 190 phones, 40 laptops, as well as exotic cars were among the items recovered during the operation. Oyewale listed the suspects the agency rounded-up as; Dankuwo Eniola Erioluwa, Mustapha Monsuru Oluwanisola, Adeyeye Timilehin Ebenezer, Toromade Hammed Adedeji, Busari Abdulazeez Ayodeji, Adeleye Olumuyiwa Emmanuel, Oluwasakin Moyosore Favour, Olubini Pere Michael, Oluwadara Emmanuel Benny, Gbadamosi Okikola Omotola, Okusipe Tobiloba Paul, Nnekwelugo Enaemeka, Aghwaritoma Wisdom, Adesina GbolaOluwaseun.

Others are: Obafemi Joshua Mayowa, Eronmonsele Anthony Igberaese, Salau Oluwawumi, Jaiyeola Yinka Temitope, Ajayi Ayodeji Olanrenwaju, Oguntade Oluwabukunmi David, Abdulmumini Abdulsamad, Tolulope Oduola Folaranmi, Kayode Abdulraheem Ajuwon, Akinyemi Oluwagbenro Aduragbemi, Ayodeji Olumose Adedeji, Alawode Femi Segun, Junaid Hafiz Adeyinka, among others.