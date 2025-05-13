Alleged Internet Fraud: Court Fixes July 2 for Trial of 109 Foreigners

Share

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday fixed July 2 for the trial of 109 foreigners over their alleged involvement in high-level cybercrime and hacking activities said to be threatening the nation’s security.

The foreigners said to be citizens of China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Brazil, Malaysia and Myanmar were arrested in 2024 by police in Abuja where they were said to be engaging in cybercrime by allegedly promoting “a fraudulent and unregistered gaming platform”.

The matter could not go on due to the absence of Justice Ekerete Akpan from court. The judge was said to be on another official engagement.

The case was the only matter on the day’s cause list. The court subsequently fixed July 2 and July 3 for trial. Justice Akpan on November 29, 2024, admitted the foreigners to a N1 billion bail with five suites.

