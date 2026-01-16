Alleged Infidelity: Wife Kills Husband, Girlfriend, Injures Another In Delta

A yet-to-be-identified housewife, from Isoko in Delta State, has allegedly killed her husband, his girlfriend and grievously injured one other person in IghereOvie in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to reports, the woman, currently being held at the Ughelli Area Command, used a machete to hack her husband’s skull multiple times before going berserk and killing the husband’s girlfriend and injuring another.

A local source told newsmen that the woman, a mother of two, killed her husband because of his extra marital affairs with another woman. The source said, “The woman has been accusing her husband of having extra marital affairs with an unidentified woman that she killed the same day.

“Having become fed up with her husband’s infidelity, on that fateful day the husband came back home drunk and on entering the house, the wife welcomed him by dealing multiple machete cuts to his head from which he died instantly.

“Not satisfied, a female neighbour who tried to intervene by stopping her, got what she didn’t expect as her jaw was slit with machete and currently receiving treatment in the hospital. “Again, she went to her husband’s girlfriend’s house and on entering her house that is within the same area, she used a hammer to burst her skull.

“A woman who heard the noise from her neighbour’s house narrowly escaped being attacked in the process before raising an alarm that attracted people which led to the suspect’s arrest,” the source added.

Though the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright could not be reached, a senior security source from the Delta State Police Command who confirmed the incident disclosed that the suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.