Alleged Indiscipline: 16 Officers Facing Court Martial –DHQ

The Military High Command has announced the arrest of 16 officers over offences bordering on alleged indiscipline, and breach of service regulations.

Some of the officers, it added, were already facing Court Martial, in line with the Armed Forces Act (AFA).

A statement signed yesterday by the Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau, read: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to inform the public that a routine military exercise has resulted in the arrest of 16 officers over issues of indiscipline and breach of service regulations.

“Investigations have revealed that their grievances stemmed largely from perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations, among other issues.”

According to Gusau: “Some of the apprehended officers had been under jurisdiction for various offences, either awaiting or undergoing trial.

“Their conduct was deemed incompatible with the standards of military service.”

He hinged the development on the need for accountability, absolute discipline, and professionalism in the conducts of officers, and personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

“Upon completion of investigation, indicted officers will face the full military disciplinary process in accordance with established procedures to ensure accountability and preserve professionalism within the Armed Forces.

“The Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that these actions are strictly disciplinary in nature and part of routine efforts to maintain order, discipline, and loyalty within the ranks.

“The Armed Forces will not tolerate behaviour that undermines the integrity of the institution or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains fully committed to its constitutional responsibilities and will remain professional at all times”, the DDI concluded.