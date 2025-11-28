Alleged Incitement: DSS Invites Datti Baba-Ahmed

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited the founder of Baze University, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, over alleged inciting views against the Nigerian State, a security source has disclosed.

New Telegraph reports that the DSS invitation followed alleged “Growing concerns over Baba-Ahmed’s recent public remarks on various media platforms”.

The comments are said to border on his claims of a purported constitutional crisis.

Recalls that the politician was the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 presidential election.

According to the source: “A few days ago, Baba-Ahmed was on national television, blaming the judiciary and the military for allowing the swearing-in of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashmir Shettima.

“He even went to the length of (allegedly) inciting the military that it was President Tinubu’s swearing in that made it possible for them to look you in the face and call you ‘bloody fools.

“His inflammatory comments carry undertones capable of heightening national tension, particularly given the sensitivity of Nigeria’s current political climate. It is also disturbing considering how similar narratives have contributed to instability in countries like Guinea-Bissau and other states, noted the source.

“I believe the secret police is treating his comments with caution. It has nothing to do with politics, but the corporate existence of our nation could be threatened if such rhetoric is allowed to fester,” he hinted.

“The complacency by the judiciary and military in not stopping the inauguration of President Tinubu’s administration, as he was quoted, leaves much to be desired.”

Another source added that: “Such an invitation aligns with established protocols, especially as his description of efforts to improve the security of the nation as “A joke’ could agitate public sentiment, weaken trust in state institutions.

“These sessions are not punitive; they are preventive, focused on clarifying intent, contextualising the remarks, and preventing the emergence of narratives that could unintentionally fuel unrest,” the source declared.