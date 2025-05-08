Alleged Impersonation: LP Begins Disciplinary Actions Against Abure

Share

The Labour Party (LP) National Caretaker Committee, headed by Nenadi Usman, yesterday commenced disciplinary actions against former National Chairman, Julius Abure, over alleged impersonation.

It issued Abure a 48- hour ultimatum to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

The disciplinary committee is headed by Senator Ireti Kingibe.

At a press conference in Abuja, Usman alleged that Abure was still laying claim to the LP chairmanship despite the Supreme Court judgment sacking him.

She also accused Abure of divisive actions and engaging in “manipulative antics that threaten the integrity, public image and unity of the party”.

The chairman said: “After a careful and comprehensive review of the Supreme Court judgment delivered on April 4, the National Executive Council (NEC) is deeply concerned by the subsequent actions of Julius Abure, particularly his continued impersonation of the esteemed office of the LP National Chairman.

“These actions have not only violated the spirit and letter of the law but have also brought the image and integrity of our great party into disrepute.”

She said the NEC, in exercise of its constitutional mandate and in accordance with the disciplinary provisions of the Labour Party Constitution 2019 (as amended), approved the commence disciplinary actions against Abure.

“These actions have started with the constitution of a special investigative committee to review the actions of Abure as it affects the image and integrity of the party.”

The committee warned Abure to desist from parading himself as the LP National Chairman.

Usman said: “His continuing acts of reckless denigration of party leadership and open war against the party will attract severe sanctions.

