Alleged Impeachment Saga: Edo North PDP Leaders Disown Shaibu

The leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo North on Monday dissociated themselves from their kinsman, Hon. Philip Shaibu, in his face-off with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Edo deputy governor, comrade Philip Shaibu is presently at loggerhead with the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki where he accused the governor of instigating an impeachment plot against him.

In what looks like solidarity with the governor, the Edo North leaders of the PDP led by former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Kabiru Adjoto; Jimah Ijegbai, a former commissioner in the state and Yusuff Busari, a former Etsako West LGA chairman jointly took a stand with the governor, Obaseki.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the three leaders who claimed to be speaking for the multitude of supporters across the zone, said they are surprised and embarrassed by the behaviour of the current Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu in his ill-advised mission to govern the state by all means.

According to them, “We watched in utter disbelief the self-contrived rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and our son, the Deputy Governor of Edo State Rt Hon Philip Shaibu.

“We recall that our two Distinguished sons His Excellency Reverend Peter Obadan and His Excellency Mike Oghiadomhe have in the past been Deputy Governors in our dear state. They cooperated with their bosses and demonstrated the loyalty the Afemai race is known for. “

“For the avoidance of doubt the framers of our Constitution, the 1999 Constitution as amended were very clear in Section 193(1) that the duties of the Deputy Governor inter alia are “the Governor of a state may in his discretion assign to the Deputy Governor or any Commissioner of the State responsibility for any business of the Government of the State, including the administration of any department of Government.”

They further claimed that the Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has been very magnanimous more than any Governor in Nigeria, and has saddled their son, the Deputy Governor with the highest number of responsibilities ranging from sports, internal revenue, Boundary committee, immunization to mention but a few which has earned him the name “The busiest Deputy Governor in Nigeria”

“, Senator Oshiomhole in 2016 handed over the Government of Edo State to Mr Godwin Obaseki, Senator Oshiomhole hails from Uzairue Clan just like the present Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu. Edo North stands on a tripod of Etsako, Owan, and Akoko Edo. Assuming while not conceding that it is the turn of Edo North to produce the next Governor of Edo State again will it go to the same clan? “

“It is unheard of in the history of Nigeria where a sitting Deputy Governor will initiate a Court action against his Governor without any justification as in the instant case. And also go ahead to engage social media miscreants to disparage his Governor. “

“The Court action is not only speculative but baseless and highly embarrassing.

“We are coming out today to disassociate the Afemai people from this ill-conceived action and to also apologise to the Governor of the State for this unfortunate incident. “

“We are firm believers in the Federal Character more so when another of our illustrious sons from the same Etsako extraction has just been nominated as a Minister. “

“Edo North people stand for equity, fairness, and Justice and we are grateful to other Senatorial Districts particularly, the majority tribe, Edo South for allowing us to produce the Governor from 2008

to 2016. We shall not abuse that privilege. “

“The people of Edo North are solidly behind His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State Mr Godwin Obaseki, and urge him not to be distracted by the current rat race of succession, which to us is premature, individualistic, and diversionary. “