Alleged Harassment: I Stand By My Claims, Natasha Replies Agbakoba

The exchanges between Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha AkpotiUduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio appear not to be easing anytime soon.

The suspended senator has rejected demands from Olisa Agbakoba, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) –representing Akpabio – to retract her sexual harassment allegation against Akpabio, insisting that she stands by her claims and has received “no letter, no retraction.”

In a detailed rejoinder dated April 30, 2025 and addressed to Agbakoba, the senator clarified that she had not received any of the two letters allegedly sent on April 14 and 22 demanding a withdrawal of her allegations.

“I place it on formal record that no such letters have ever been served upon me by post, courier, or personal delivery. “For the avoidance of doubt, I have received no correspondence dated 14th or 22nd April 2025.

“I stand by my complaint as lodged on 28 February 2025 and as pleaded in my Defence and CounterClaim in CV/816/25,” Akpoti-Uduaghan wrote Her statement was in response to Agbakoba’s comments, where he accused her of ignoring formal legal communications and continuing to push “false and unsubstantiated” allegations against the Senate President.

Agbakoba, who is representing Senator Akpabio, had said during a press conference on Tuesday that the Kogi senator’s social media activity contradicted her claims.

The senior lawyer pointed to a December 9, 2023 Instagram post in which Akpoti-Uduaghan praised Akpabio, one day after the alleged harassment occurred.

“You have failed to clarify your allegation of 8 December 2023 and your exaltation of Senator Akpabio on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) on 9 December 2023 — the very next day,” Agbakoba said. “Rather than explain, you deleted the social media post, which to us is extremely concerning.”

