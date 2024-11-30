Alleged Graft: Court Rejects EFCC’s Request to Arraign Bello Without His Counsel

Share

…adjourns case till Dec 13

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital yesterday adjourned sitting on the alleged N80bn fraud charge brought against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to December 13, 2024 for the motion for abridgment and possible arraignment.

Trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the sitting in the interest of fair hearing, noting that the matter had been originally adjourned to January 21, 2025.

When the matter was called on Friday, the former Governor was asked why his lawyers were not in court.

He said he was only informed of the sitting late Thursday night and so could not contact his lawyers to be at the court but the EFCC Counsel, Mr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, insisted that the defendant’s plea be taken.

“What the law requires is the presence of the defendant, not the presence of his lawyers,” he argued. But the judge declined.

While delivering a short ruling, Justice Nwite said, “The matter came up on the 30th of October 2024. It was adjourned to 21st January 2025. From the statement of the defendant, his lawyers are not aware of today’s date.

“In the interest of fair hearing, I will not proceed for arraignment. The prosecution should serve the defendant’s Lawyer with the application for abridgment of time while we come back to take that.

“This matter is peculiar. It is peculiar in the sense that we have already agreed on a date, which is in January. It will be unfair if the matter is taken without the defendant’s counsel. It would be a different thing if the defendant had no counsel,” the Judge said.

The court however suggested December 13, 2024 for the Motion for abridgment.

