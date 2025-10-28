Alleged Graft: Court Fixes New Date For Ganduje’s Trial

A High Court in Kano State yesterday adjourned the trial of former Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje, and seven others until November 26.

The Kano State Government instituted an 11 charges bordering on bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds running into billions of naira against Ganduje and his wife, Hafsat Umar.

Others charged with the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman are Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited,Safari Textiles Limited and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

Justice Amina AdamuAliyu adjourned the matter following the inability of Ganduje and others to file their pending applications.

The court urged all parties to file and serve their pending motions before the next sitting. lawyer for the state government Adeola Adedipe (SAN) told the court that the prosecution was ready to open its case as witnesses were already in court.

He urged the court to dismiss the respondents’ applications and allow the matter to proceed. Lawyer for Ganduje, his wife and son, Lydia Oluwakemi-Oyewo, informed the court that they had filed their further affidavit dated and filed July 17.