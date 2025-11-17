Following President Donald Trump’s recent redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), the United States (US) House of Representatives Subcommittee on Africa will, on Thursday, November 20, 2025, hold an open hearing to examine the genocide allegation.

New Telegraph gathered that if ratified by the Senate, the CPC designation would allow the US government to impose sanctions on Nigerian officials found complicit in religious persecution and limit certain forms of bilateral assistance.

According to the Congress, it also signals to the international community that religious freedom in Nigeria remains under serious threat.

The hearing, scheduled for 11:00 am in Room 2172 of the Rayburn House Office Building and available via live webcast, will be chaired by Representative Chris Smith (R-NJ).

It will feature two panels of witnesses, including senior US State Department officials and Nigerian religious leaders.

The invite to the members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs read, “You are respectfully requested to attend an open hearing of the Committee on Foreign Affairs to be held by the Subcommittee on Africa at 11:00 a.m. in Room 2172 of the Rayburn House Office Building.”

According to the invite, panellists will include Senior Bureau Official of the Bureau of African Affairs, Jonathan Pratt, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour, Jacob McGee.

The second panel will feature the Director of the Centre for Religious Freedom, Ms Nina Shea; Bishop Wilfred Anagbe of Makurdi Catholic Diocese in Nigeria; and Ms Oge Onubogu of the Centre for Strategic & International Studies.

The congressional hearing is expected to review not only the scope of religious persecution in Nigeria but also potential policy responses, including targeted sanctions, humanitarian assistance, and collaboration with Nigerian authorities to prevent further violence.

It would be recalled that on October 31, 2025, President Trump designated Nigeria a ‘’Country of Particular Concern’’ for religious freedom violations. The move has sparked debate over rising attacks on Christians in Nigeria and the possibility of US intervention.

In designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, Trump cited alleged severe violations of religious freedom, particularly the persecution of Christians.

He claimed that Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria, with thousands of Christians being killed by radical Islamists.

Trump warned that the US would take action, including potential military intervention, if Nigeria did not address the issue.

The US President also threatened to halt all aid and assistance to Nigeria should President Bola Tinubu’s administration fail to end the alleged persecution and killing of Christians.