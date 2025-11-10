Alleged Genocide: Remi Tinubu Urges Nigerians To Reject Religious, Ethnic Intolerance

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians, especially the youths, to rise above the forces of division and intolerance by embracing harmony, unity, and love as the foundation for national progress.

The call was in reaction to the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by President of the United States, Donald Trump, over the killing of Christians in some parts of Nigeria.

Speaking at the National Christian Youth Leaders Conference organised by the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) on Monday in Abuja, themed “Let the Truth Set You Free,” she further urged Christian youths to be “their brother’s keeper” and to actively resist every form of religious bigotry and ethnic prejudice threatening the country’s peace and cohesion.

Represented by Mrs Salamatu Gbajabiamila, wife of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, she charged young Christians to live by the liberating truth of Christ and to resist every form of hate, prejudice, and misinformation

She said: “These times call for love, enhanced unity and fervent prayers. Let us choose harmony over division, be our brother’s keeper, and stand against every form of religious bigotry or ethnic intolerance.”

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to peace and security under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the First Lady noted that the Church remains a vital partner in nation-building.

“Our pulpits, our prayers, and programmes are the incubators of the moral regeneration Nigeria needs. To our Christian youth, I urge you to embrace the truth as your compass. Speak it boldly against the lies of division.

“Use your platforms, on social media, campus fellowships, and your community outreaches to amplify stories of love, unity and resilience. Know this, that a house divided against itself cannot stand. Champion education as the great equaliser and equip young minds to seek the truth always.

The National Christian Youth Leader and Convener of the Summit, Belusochukwu Enwere, noted that the Summit was not aimed at provoking defensiveness but to promote dialogue and discernment.

According to him, the designation of Nigeria as CPC by the United States was an overgeneralization that failed to capture Nigeria’s multifaceted reality and the ongoing efforts by the government to protect all citizens

“This is a moment that demands not defensiveness, but dialogue; not division, but discernment. Let us commit to letting the truth illuminate our path forward.

“We stand here today on behalf of millions of Christian youths across the country to say: stop the killings of Christians, stop the killings of Muslims, stop the killings of all Nigerians. Every life matters. Every Nigerian deserves protection. No citizen should be abandoned to the weapons of criminals.

“Let the truth set us free from the distortions that fuel such designations. This label, while well-intentioned in its concern for religious freedom, paints with a very brush too broad brush, ignoring the multifaceted reality of Nigeria’s journey toward peace. It overlooks the deliberate, tireless efforts of Mr President and his administration to safeguard every citizen, regardless of creed.

While mourning victims of violence across Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, and other parts of the country, Enwere called on the Federal Government to intensify its security efforts and resist policies that divide citizens along religious or ethnic lines.

“To our leaders and security commanders: We appeal to you-act now. Strengthen intelligence. Equip our armed forces. Punish collaborators. Protect the people, urban areas and the rural communities. Make security a priority above politics.

“The loss of any life—Christian, Muslim, or otherwise—is a wound on the body of Christ and a scar on the conscience of humanity.

“Let us not be discouraged, let us not be divided, let us not lose hope. Let us sue for peace and tranquillity in our land. The transformation plan to address root causes will not be an excuse, but as a proactive bridge to reconciliation.”

Enwere, while commending initiatives such as the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) for fostering dialogue and mediation between Christians and Muslims, urged Christian youths to become agents of reconciliation and truth-telling by organising interfaith town halls, launching digital campaigns to highlight stories of resilience, and championing social justice.

“Let the truth set you free to advocate boldly and bridge divides. Together, we can transform lament into legacy.”