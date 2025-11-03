Alleged Genocide: Gumi Urges Tinubu To Summon US Ambassador

Ka d u n a – b a s e d Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has asked President Bola Tinubu to summon the United States Ambassador to Nigeria over the threat by President Donald Trump.

According to Gumi there is need for a decisive action against the US President Donald Trump following the threat of military action against Nigeria.

In a post on his Facebook page yesterday, Gumi condemned Trump’s threat on Nigeria a sovereignty state and called for an immediate diplomatic response. Gumi said: “For Trump to threaten a sovereign country with military attack is a profound disrespect to our authority, but we can rise above it.”

He therefore called on the Nigerian government to summon the U.S. ambassador and demand a fair treatment, warning that failure for the Ambassador to respond should be met with severing diplomatic ties.

He said: “President Tinubu should summon the US ambassador; they either retract their threats or we sever diplomatic ties with this irresponsible regime.” He also emphasized the need for Nigeria to explore other options for economic growth and military partnerships. He said: “There are lots of other options for our economic expansion and military alliance.”