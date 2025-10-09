Alleged Genocide: CAN Demands Transparency In Tackling Killing Of Christians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday told the Federal Government to “take urgent, transparent, and equitable action to end the killing” of Christians across the country.

Decrying the killing and abductions of clergy and lay Christians, some international platforms claimed they are part of a genocidal campaign by Jihadists intent on wiping out Christianity from Nigeria. An American comedian and political commentator, Bill Maher, had said: “I’m not a Christian, but they are systematically killing the Christians in Nigeria.”

United States Senator, Ted Cruz, on Tuesday accused the Federal Government of enabling a “massacre” against Christians, citing a rising number of attacks against the community in the country’s troubled centre.

Although CAN has dismissed claims of Christian genocide in the country, it has now asked the government to “safeguard vulnerable Christian communities from displacement, and ensure that perpetrators face the full weight of the law”.

In a statement, President Daniel Okoh expressed concerns over denied or delayed justice and protection for Christian communities. According to the group, many Christian communities, particularly in the North, have suffered attacks; hence the urgent need for the government to ensure the protection of all citizens, regardless of region or creed.