Alleged Genital Disappearance: Police Warn Against Mob Attacts, Others In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has warned residents against raising false alarms, mob actions and taking the law into their own hands over news of men’s missing genitals recently circulating on social media.

This followed alarming cases of alleged removal of male genital (penis) organs by some unsuspecting persons in Keffi, Akwanga, Lafia and Nasarawa Eggon and Obi where some cases have been reported in the past days.

A statement issued by the command Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) Ramhan Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) further warned residents against accusing some persons of causing the alleged mysterious disappearance of genitals.

The statement which read in parts “The Police Command wishes to State that, Medical Examination carried out on victims who reported cases of mysterious genital disappearance in Nasarawa Eggon, Obi, Lafia and Keffi Local Government Areas of Nasarawa, gave all the victims a clean bill of Health”.

“In view of the foregoing, the Police Command wishes to State unequivocally that, the cases of alleged mysterious genital disappearance is baseless, unfounded and without proof thus, anyone caught engaging in mob action/jungle justice or raising false alarm that leads to grievous assault occasioning harm on any member of the public shall be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” said Namsel.