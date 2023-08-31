Alleged Fund Diversion: Ogun Councilors Suspend LG Chair

…as armed policemen, thugs invade council secretariat

Councillors in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, have suspended the Chairman of the Local Government, Wale Adedayo for three months over allegations of maladministration and financial mismanagement.

This is even as Adedayo raised the alarm over the threat to his life and that of his family members.

The council boss told our correspondent on Thursday that some armed policemen and thugs had invaded the council secretariat in the Ogbere area of the State in search of him.

Adedayo had accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of withholding the statutory Federal Allocation due to the State’s Local Governments in the last two years.

According to the council boss, Abiodun has not paid a dime to Local government accounts as Federal allocation in the last two years.

Adedayo also dragged Abiodun before the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) demanding the investigation of the governor over alleged mismanagement of local government funds.

But, our correspondent gathered that seven councillors on Thursday morning suspended Adedayo and directed him to appear before the Legislative Council on Thursday, September 14.

The councillors in a letter dated, Thursday, August 31 said Adedayo’s suspension followed various allegations concerning mismanagement of funds and Illegal tax collection, among others.

The letter which was signed by the seven councillors read: “That the Chairman steps aside for the proper conduct of investigations. The Council Chairman, Hon. Wale Adedayo, is hereby suspended for three months pending the conclusion of the investigations and therefore directed to handover all the properties of the Council in his possession to the Vice Chairman, who will act as the Chairman during the suspension of the Chairman as provided in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“The Council Chairman is directed to appear before the House on the next sitting of the House on Thursday, September 14, 2023”, the letter read.