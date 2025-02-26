Alleged Frivolous Charges: CSO Writes AGF Seeks Probe Of DPPF

Share

A civil society group, Federation for Truth and Justice has called on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to investigate the activities of the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) Mohammed Abubakar Babadoko.

The group, in a letter dated February 25, and signed by its leader, Comrade Henry Owolabi, asked the AGF to use his office to probe the relationship between the DPPF and one Asabe Waziri, a staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, as well as the case of a businessman, Cecil Osakwe and his Counsel, Mr Victor Giwa. The letter reads: “Our attention has been brought to many alleged illegal, and suspicious activities been perpetrated by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mohamned Abubakar in the Ministry of Justice. “It has come to our attention that Mr Abubakar, whom hereafter we shall refer to him as DPP is believed to be abusing his office by using his office to intimidate, persecute and threaten perceived opponents of his cronies, in this case one, Asabe Waziri, a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCLTD).”

Share

Please follow and like us: