Alleged Fraud: Yahaya Bello’s Name Did Not Feature In Account Opening, Withdrawals – EFCC Witness

…case adjourned to today

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday adjourned the alleged money laundering case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to today for continuation of trial.

When the matter was called yesterday, counsel for the EFCC, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, called its witness on subpoena, Williams Abimbola.

Abimbola, a Compliant Officer with the United Bank for Africa Plc, confirmed to the court that a further subpoena was served on the bank.

Justice Emeka Nwite admitted the subpoena and marked it ‘Exhibit 7’. The suboeana, according to the prosecution, requested for the production of the statement of account of one Maselina Njoku, from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020.

The witness confirmed that it was the request from the bank and added that a certificate of compliance was also issued.

The witness confirmed 10 withdrawals in favour of Abdulsalam Hudu, in the sum of N10 million each on December 12, 2018. She said the withdrawals were done with cheques and presented across the counter.

The witness, however, confirmed, during cross-examination, that the former Governor’s name did not feature in the opening and management of the said Kogi Gov – ernment House Bank account.

