Alleged Fraud: Why We’re Yet To Take El-Rufai To Court – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) has explained why it has yet to arraign Nasir El-Rufai after he was interrogated for three days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Kaduna State governor was held in EFCC’s custody for two nights, from February 16 to 18, over corruption allegations levelled against him. A source close to the commission told NAN that the former governor was still under investigation by the commission, hence he could not be arraigned yet.

The source said the commission would not rush to court over the allegation described as grievous, but would want to do a thorough and professional job on it before being charged to court. He said: “We are still investigating the former governor, we are yet to conclude our investigations, before he was released on bail last Wednesday.

“Though he was taken into custody by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), immediately we released him. “We will still continue with our investigations after he is done with the ICPC.”