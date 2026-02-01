Following a raid on his Abuja residence by operatives of the Defence Intelligence Agency over alleged financial crimes, the former Bayelsa State Governor and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has remained in exile amid possible arraignment.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Sylva was reportedly overseas when his residence was searched in October 2025 amid investigations initially linked to an alleged coup plot against President Bola Tinubu.

He was later declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over an alleged $14,859,257 fraud and may be arraigned in absentia for financial crimes.

Speaking with Sunday Punch, Security sources privy to the development said the EFCC, Department of State Services (DSS), and Interpol are jointly working to locate the former governor.

The military had earlier dismissed reports of a coup plot, with the then Director of Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, describing the report as “intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace.”

“The ongoing investigation involving the 16 officers is a routine internal process aimed at ensuring discipline and professionalism within the ranks. An investigative panel has been duly constituted, and its findings will be made public,” he said.

However, the Defence Headquarters later confirmed that investigations uncovered a plot. The current Director of Defence Information, Maj Gen Samaila Uba, said, “The findings identified a number of officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government, which is inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the AFN.”

Following the arrest of the officers, DIA operatives raided Sylva’s Abuja home on October 25, 2025. Although he was absent, his younger brother, Paga, and his driver were arrested.

Recalls that on November 10, 2025, the EFCC declared Sylva wanted over alleged “conspiracy and dishonest conversion” of $14,859,257 linked to funds invested by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board in Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited.

Sylva’s media aide, Julius Bokoru, dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, describing them as the work of “desperate and self-seeking politicians seeking to actualise their ambitions ahead of the 2027 elections.”

He also said the former governor was in the UK for medical reasons and would respond to the EFCC upon his return, but Sylva has yet to come back more than three months after being declared wanted.

An EFCC official said the commission was still building its case and could proceed without Sylva’s presence.

“He is still on our wanted list. We are looking for the right time to arraign him. However, investigations are ongoing. We are building our case against him and, when concluded, he will be charged,” the source said.

On the possibility of an absentia trial, the official added, “It is possible, and the law makes provision for it. However, we have not concluded that this is the option we will take. But legally, it is possible.”

“Interpol was contacted immediately after the former governor was declared wanted. Apart from the EFCC, the service is also after him. He can’t hide forever. He should submit himself for investigation if he is indeed innocent,” the operative said.