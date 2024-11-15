Alleged Fraud: Reps Orders Arrest Of Tricycle Boss, Apelegun

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions yesterday ordered the arrest of the Tricycle Association of Nigeria National Chairman Shamsudeen Apelegun for failure to appear to answer to the allegations of financial misappropriation and abuse of office levelled against him.

The committee noted he had been invited for over five times but never showed up. In a unanimous motion, the committee ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to bring Apelegun to its next sitting on December 3.

A law firm, I.M Iliyasu and co, had reported Apelegun to the House on behalf of some aggrieved members but he refused to honour invitations from the committee.

Committee Chairman Mike Etaba said: “We are here to make sure Nigerians are happy and will thus not condone any act of lawlessness. “The IGP is hereby requested to bring Apelegun in person during the next hearing.”

Also, the committee threatened to visit same treatment on the management of Prima Factory on Badagry road in Lagos for their failure to show up to answer the allegations of the neglect of one of its workers Rafiu Taiwo, who was injured in the workplace but abandoned by the company.

The committee warned that companies operating in the country must treat Nigerians with dignity and a sense of responsibility.

