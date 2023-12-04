Alleged Fraud: Release Emefiele, group begs Tinubu

A group, Agbor Stakeholders, has said former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, should be allowed to go home and rest just like other people who served under the last administration. In a statement signed by Kachiku Kanene, the group said: “We, the stakeholders and elders of Agbor stock have watched with concern and indeed, consternation, the relentless hounding and persecution of Emefiele, our brother and mentor.

The group said: “Emefiele, who has been the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for the past nine years is currently being sequestered and shackled like a common criminal by the Nigerian state he has served so diligently over these years. “A few days after the inception of the current administration (on May 9th precisely), “Mr. Emefiele was suspended from office as governor of the CBN for no stated reason.

“This was done regardless that his position is tenured and still subsisting – until he was removed under duress. “The following day, (June 10), our brother was virtually ‘abducted’ from his Lagos home by officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) and flown to Abuja in a manner fit only fora renegade. Our brother has not been allowed to return home since then. “Almost six months after, Mr Emefiele has remained in the custody of the DSS; and lately, the EFCC. No charge was filed against him for a long spell of incarceration.

“Several court orders had been secured for his release but they were serially and flagrantly disobeyed by the DSS. “Judging by the ferocity with which Emefiele is being pursued, it seems someone wants him dead. “What is Emefiele’s offence? Recall that in February, DSS had told the world that its preliminary investigations revealed that Emefiele committed various acts of terrorism financing and involvement in economic crimes of national security dimension.

“But to our surprise, when Emefiele was finally arraigned at the Federal High Court lkoyi, Lagos after six weeks of further investigations, all they could charge him for was illegal possession of one single-barrel shotgun and ammunition. “No mention was made of economic crimes or terrorism financing. It is remarkable that though Emefiele was hurriedly removed from his Ikoyi residence on June 10, a shotgun was to be found in the same house on June 15th while he was being held in Abuja. “This is a pointer to the fact that the evidence against Emefiele was only being dredged up after he was arrested. “