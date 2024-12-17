""" """

December 17, 2024
Alleged Fraud: My Ordeal Is Politically Motivated – Tobi Adegboyega

The United Kingdom (UK)-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, on Monday, claimed his ordeal is politically motivated, dismissing allegations of fraud and improper conduct.

New Telegraph recalls that Pastor Tobi, the founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), is facing allegations of fraud with claims that he is set to be deported to Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, the preacher said his ordeal with the UK authorities was orchestrated.

Adegboyega stated, “Our problem is politically motivated; the police have not invited anybody… my records in the UK are clean; no fear of deportation.”

“We had a situation where people believed that I was supporting a certain political

