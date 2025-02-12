Alleged Fraud: I’m Not A Thief, Former SSG Tackles Alia

Share

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has revealed the reason why he fired Prof. Joseph Alakali as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

He said at a thanksgiving mass in honour of the new SSG Aber Deborah at Ikpayongo in the Gwer East Local Government Area he sent Alakali packing because he “was a thief”.

The governor added: “My former SSG was a thief but we didn’t know on time. “He used to steal sensitive information of the state government including passports and sell to non-indigenes from the Eastern part of the country.

“This is someone who appears humble like he will not hurt a fly. I tell you, fear such humble people they are very dangerous.” However, Alakali dismissed the allegation, saying: “I am not a thief.”

In a statement he expressed his dismay at Alia’s claim. He said: “I am not a thief, have never been a thief and will never be one.” Alakali said when he served as SSG from May 30, 2023, to September 9, 2024, he adhered to his oath of office, prioritizing accountability and integrity throughout.

“I fear God and strive to please Him,” he said. The former SSG highlighted his previous contributions, including returning N75 million to the state government after compensation payments related to land issues.

While urging the governor to retract the statements which he described as “ridiculous and unacceptable”, he SSG called for fairness, stating that he had not been tried or convicted in any court of law.

