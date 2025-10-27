Alleged Fraud: Ganduje, 7 Others Fail To File Appearances

Former Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and seven others failed to file appearances before a Kano High Court on Monday, stalling the hearing in the ongoing case of alleged bribery and misappropriation of public funds by Ganduje.

The Kano State Government instituted a case with 11-count charges bordering on alleged bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds running into billions of naira against Ganduje and his wife, Hafsat Umar Ganduje.

Others charged alongside the former governor are Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lamash General Enterprises Limited.

When the case came up for hearing on Monday, Counsel to the State Government, Mr Adeola Adedipe (SAN), told the court that the prosecution was ready to open its case as witnesses were already in court.

Adedipe urged the court to dismiss the respondents’ applications and allow the matter to proceed.

However, Counsel to Ganduje, his wife, and son, Mrs Lydia Oluwakemi-Oyewo, informed the court that they had filed their further and better affidavit dated and filed on July 17, 2025.

“My Lord, we are not ready. We served the parties, but service has not been effected. We seek an adjourned date,” she said.

Similarly, Counsel to the 3rd and 7th defendants, Chief M. N. Duru (SAN), said they had filed a motion on further affidavit dated May 21, 2025, and also requested an adjournment.

Counsel to the 5th defendant, Mr Sunusi Musa (SAN), informed the court that they were not ready to proceed, adding that they had filed an application for a stay of proceedings before the Court of Appeal.

Also, Counsel to the 6th respondent, Mr Abubakar Ahmad, said they were not ready and had filed a notice of preliminary objection.

In the same vein, Counsel to the 8th defendant, Mr Abdulrazaq A. Ahmed, told the court that they believed the case was for mention since the earlier hearing date had been shifted.

In her ruling, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu urged all parties to file and serve their pending motions before the next sitting.

She adjourned the matter until Nov. 26 for the hearing of all pending applications.