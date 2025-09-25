Alleged Fraud: FBI Places $10,000 Bounty On 56-Year-Old Nigerian

On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) placed $10,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of a Nigerian, Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, wanted in the United States (US) for multiple fraud offences.

In a statement issued on the FBI’s website, Adediran faces charges of bank fraud, identity document fraud, and credit card fraud in connection with alleged crimes committed in Illinois as far back as 2001.

The 56-year-old, who also goes by several aliases, including Kevin Olumide Adediran, Eric O. Williams, Maxo Alexandre, Olumide Adkins, and Edward N. Anderson, is accused of attempting to cash fraudulent checks and using stolen identities of US citizens to open bank and credit accounts.

According to the FBI, Adediran fled the Central District of Illinois in December 2001, shortly before his trial was due to begin.

The FBI noted that Adediran has ties to South Florida and remains on its wanted list. He is described as being 5’11” tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

READ ALSO

The agency urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact its offices in the United States or the nearest American embassy or consulate.

The statement read, “Olumide Adebiyi Adediran is wanted for Violation of Conditions of Release. In August of 2001, Adediran allegedly entered a bank in Champaign, Illinois, and attempted to retrieve funds from a deposited fraudulent check.

“He also allegedly used stolen information of United States citizens to open bank accounts and charge accounts. Adediran fled the Central District of Illinois at the end of December 2001, shortly before his trial in the Central District of Illinois was set to begin on federal charges of Bank Fraud, Identification Document Fraud, and Credit Card Fraud.

“On January 2, 2002, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Adediran in the United States District Court, Central District of Illinois, Urbana, Illinois, after he was charged with Violation of Conditions of Release.

“The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Olumide Adebiyi Adediran,” the agency added.