Alleged Fraud: El-Rufai Arrives Kaduna Court

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has arrived at the Federal High Court in Kaduna for his arraignment over alleged corruption-related offences.

New Telegraph reports that El-Rufai arrived at the court under tight security following his arrest by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister was brought to the court premises at about 9:00 a.m. in a Hilux vehicle and remained inside for over 30 minutes before being escorted into the courtroom at approximately 9:34 a.m.

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He was heavily guarded as operatives of the ICPC and the Department of State Services (DSS) formed a protective cordon around him as he entered the courtroom.

Security had earlier been intensified around the court premises located at the old Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), with heavily armed personnel deployed from the early hours of the day.

The development followed an earlier announcement by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission that it would arraign El-Rufai before the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.