Alleged Fraud: EFCC Withdraws Amended Charges Against A.A Zaura

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sought the withdrawal of its amended charge against the Kano Central senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alh. Abdulsalam Abdulkareem Zaura before the Federal high court sitting in Kano.

Prior to Wednesday’s retraction, EFCC at the last proceeding failed to produce prosecution witnesses to prove the criminal charges against the defendant, which necessitated another adjournment of the matter.

AA Zaura as fondly called is being held by the financial crime commission for alleged financial fraud in the sum of $1.2 million dollars in a prolonged retrial involving a Kuwaiti nationale.

At the resumption of the matter before Justice Mohammad Nasir Yunusa on Wednesday, counsel to the EFCC, Aisha A.T Habeeb told the court the withdrawal of the application already served the defendant become pertinent to forestall possible delay in the case.

Although Zaura through his counsel, Isyaka M. Dikko, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN had filed a motion on notice seeking the court’s convenience to strike out the amended charge for lacking in substance.

Earlier, Zaura informed the court of its pending motion on notice dated 12th April 2023 and prayed for the court lordship order of stay of proceedings of the trial pending the hearing and determination of application on a related matter before the supreme court.

Zaura through his attorney, Dikko SAN contended that it would amount to a double exercise for the lower court to continue with the matter presently pending before the apex court.

The senior lawyer told Justice Yunusa that the application before the Supreme Court is challenging the Appeal court judgement that order the retrial after the defendant had already been discharged and acquitted.

In a counterargument, the prosecution counsel, Habeeb pledged for outright dismissal of the defendant’s application and insisted the motion was orchestrated to delay the trial.

Barrister Habeeb countered the defendant on the pending application before the supreme court, insisting the matter has already been decided by the apex court. The EFCC lawyer cited references to previous matters which disallowed criminal trial and allowed concurrent proceedings.

In a swift response, Zaura’s lawyer Dikko SAN counter the objection of the prosecution, reaffirming that the application before the supreme court is rather pending and yet to be decided.

Even though the EFCC stood its ground on the conviction that Supreme Court had already dismissed Zaura’s application, the prosecution was unable to furnish the court with prove of evidence when asked to do so.

In his ruling, Justice Yunusa ordered the parties to supply the court with the necessary documents to back their claims. The case is adjourned to 13th July 2023 for a ruling on the application.