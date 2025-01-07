Alleged Fraud: EFCC Dismisses 27 Officers

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) has announced the dismissal of 27 officers over alleged fraud and other cases of gross misconduct.

The sack followed recommendations made by the staff disciplinary committee, upon ratification by the Chairman, Mr. Ola Oluyede.

A statement signed yesterday by the spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said the development is part of measures by the Commission to enforce integrity and rid its fold of fraudulent elements.

“The officers were dismissed for various offences bordering on fraudulent activities and misconduct,” Oyewale said.

According to the statement: “Olukoyede reiterated the commitment of the Commission to zero tolerance for corruption, warning that no officer is immune to disciplinary measures.

“Every modicum of allegation against any staff of the Commission would always be investigated, including a trending $400,000 claim of a yet-to-be-identified supposed staff of the EFCC against a Sectional Head.

“The core values of the Commission are sacrosanct and would always be held in optimal regard at all times.”

Meanwhile, the Commission has alerted the public to the sinister activities of impersonators and blackmailers using the name of its Executive Chairman to extort money from high-profile suspects being investigated by the EFCC.

“Two members of an alleged syndicate, Ojobo Joshua and Aliyu Hashim were recently arraigned before Justice Jude Onwuebuzie of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court, Abuja for allegedly contacting a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Kaka and demanding $1 million from him for ‘Olukoyede to give him soft landing’ on a non-existing investigation.

Such characters are still on the loose seeking victims. “Olukoyede remains a man of integrity that cannot be swayed by monetary influences. The public is enjoined to always report such disreputable elements to the Commission.

“Additionally, the EFCC is aware of moves being hatched in some quarters to blackmail officers of the Commission through unwholesome means.

“Suspects being investigated for some economic and financial crimes who have failed to compromise their investigators would 44 should not be accorded any form of attention,” the statement concluded.

